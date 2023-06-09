EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Charges have been filed against an 18-year-old Cleveland man who was shot by Euclid police after officials said he pointed a gun at officers.

Kevin Idom is now facing a charge of felonious assault in Euclid Municipal Court.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer and Captain Mitch Houser said the shooting happened in the area of E. 222nd Street and Fox Avenue shortly after officers stopped a Hyundai Sonata that was suspected to be stolen around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The chief said the suspects rammed a few marked and unmarked police vehicles. Police said police officers’ body camera video shows Idom with a gun in his hand.

“He actually pointed a loaded gun at two officers and that’s why the officers shot and struck that suspect,” Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser said.

An officer then fired his weapon and shot Idom in the leg.

“Right after the shooting the officer immediately started first aid on the suspect,” Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said.

The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Police said that after the shooting, Idom denied having a weapon. The chief, however, said the body camera video shows Idom holding the gun and pointing the gun at officers.

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were also in the vehicle. The 14-year-old was taken into custody and the 16-year-old initially fled the scene.

A woman living nearby called the police, saying the juvenile had pointed a gun at her and was hiding in her neighbor’s backyard. A few hours later, the teen went to the police station with a family member and surrendered to police.

Police said the case remains under investigation and additional charges could be filed.

Idom is due in court soon to face the charge.