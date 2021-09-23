I Promise principal accused of slapping student, placed on leave

A general view of the entrance to the I Promise School on July 30, 2018 in Akron, Ohio. The School is a partnership between the LeBron James Family foundation and the Akron Public School and is designed to serve Akron’s most challenged students. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The principal of I Promise School has been placed on paid administrative leave after being accused of slapping a student.

The student’s mother reported the incident to Akron police on Wednesday. According to the report, the 11-year-old boy told the principal, “Someone s****** in the urinal” and that’s when she hit him.

The principal reportedly called the boy’s mother and admitted slapping him, the police report said.

She will remain on leave pending the outcome of the district’s investigation.

“We take all such allegations seriously, while also respecting the rights of staff accused of wrongdoing to due process,” Akron Public Schools said in a statement on Thursday.

The LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools opened the I Promise School in July 2018. The facility puts emphasis on wraparound services for families.

“We are family, and that means we support every one of our I PROMISE educators, students, and family members through anything they may be going through. In this and in every case, we will always do everything we can to make sure all are loved and supported during these times as we learn and grow as a family,” the LeBron James Family Foundation said of the alleged incident.