‘I need to do my best to give them the help that they need’: Mentor dispatcher credited for helping save newborn’s life

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)- A frantic mother dials 911 after discovering her two-month-old baby has stopped breathing. A quick-thinking dispatcher put his training to the test, jumps into action, and is being honored for walking the mother through steps to save the baby’s life.

Just before 8:30 p.m., May 27th, Mentor dispatcher Tim Johns receives a call from a frantic mother who says her two-month-old baby boy is not breathing.

“I’m just thinking whatever this mom needs, whatever this baby needs, I need to do my best to give them the help that they need,” said Johns.

Johns says he immediately dispatched police, fire and EMS crews to the home. Then, he talked the mother through life-saving measures over the phone.

“Slightly tilt the head back, put your ear next to her mouth, do you hear any breathing? Completely cover the baby’s nose and mouth with your mouth. Blow two puffs of air about one second each,” he instructs the mother during the call.

Emotionally distraught, the mother says the baby is still not breathing. Johns instructs her how to continue CPR with chest compressions.

“Do it thirty times, I’ll count for you…1,2,3,4,” he says, helping the mother perform CPR.

“She did everything that I asked her to do, including the breaths and I could hear the breaths going in. I could hear that she was doing the compressions, she was doing a great job. At one point, she said that the child’s arm moved during the call, which was a real sigh of relief that the child was then moving,” Johns said.

“Keep going, keep going, keep going, keep going, you’re doing great,” Johns can be heard saying on the 911 call.

For four minutes, the dispatcher coached the mother through CPR, then first responders arrived.

“Tim did it near perfect,” said Mentor fire chief Robert Searles.

The chief gave Johns a letter of commendation, praising his life-saving actions.

“He also had to simultaneously coordinate with the other dispatchers to get police, fire and then EMS units going and he got them on the road right away and that certainly made a difference,” said the chief.

“Any one of us, we’re all trained to do the exact same thing, but I was just very grateful that I was able to help her out and that the outcome was so good,” Johns said.

The fire chief says the baby’s mother told him the baby is recovering.

He also says dispatchers , who are usually the first step in the chain of survival often do many tasks at the same time. They are regularly trained and certified in life-saving skills.