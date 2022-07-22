LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) – A desperate plea Friday from a mother still grieving the loss of her son, a young entrepreneur, who was gunned down in front of her on Mother’s Day in Lyndhurst.

She hopes someone will come forward with a tip to help solve the case.

“If you know anything, go to talk to the detectives, go talk to the police, help us…I’m asking, I definitely need, I need the closure, so I can just move on,” said the victim’s mother, Tanisha Ferguson.

23-year-old Dailyn Ferguson was gunned down in front of his store in Lyndhurst on Mother’s Day, May 8th.

Surveillance video captured Dailyn as he walked to his car, parked in front of his store, D-F Kickz on Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst.

Another car pulls up, opens fire and speeds off…as Dailyn’s mother and younger siblings pull from the parking lot.

“This is like a hit you would see in a movie, Dailyn hasn’t done anything, hasn’t had any arguments with anybody, it’s kind of crazy,” said Ferguson.

Lyndhurst police tell FOX 8 they have developed persons of interest in the case but haven’t yet been able to name any formal suspects.

“I know somebody knows something, those guys that were in that car had to go talk to somebody after they did this, I know it’s on their conscience,” said the victim’s mother.

Lyndhurst police say the car involved had been stolen from Warrensville Heights. Dailyn had opened the store in March to sell high-end sneakers, a business he started inside his home in Richmond Heights.

“He asked me to go…he said ‘, Go, run mommy,’ it’s like he didn’t want nothing to happen to me…I just still think in the back of my head sometimes, I wonder did he die thinking I died too,” Ferguson said.

Dailyn’s mother says he will be remembered for his kindness. FOX 8 first met him, when he took his sister, who has cerebral palsy, to her prom in a horse-drawn carriage in 2018.

“I’m empty, God’s holding me up….my three-year-old is struggling bad, my daughter Shamari, that was her best friend, she’s doing ok, my three-year-old is really struggling, my oldest son, he’s hurting too,” she said.

Tanisha Ferguson says police have not determined a motive. Although she does say Dailyn’s keys and some money are missing from his belongings.

“Dailyn was well-known, he was good to people…this was my biggest fear, was losing a kid to a crime like this, and I can’t believe it happened,” she said.

Since Dailyn’s death, the family has moved to Florida, a move that Tanisha Ferguson says was in the works before her son’s murder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lyndhurst police at (440)473-5116.