HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A special surprise for three students in Howland. After months away, deployed to the Middle East, their dad is back home with them Thursday night. Here’s a look at how they found out.

One by one and school by school, Staff Sgt. Thomas Green made his way through the Howland School District, surprising his two sons and daughter. He was finally home.

Fourth grader Chase was the first to get the surprise. Then, after sharing big hugs with dad, they made their way to Howland Intermediate School. Fifth grader Lily was sitting in class when her dad walked in.

“I’m glad he’s back!” she said.

Last, but not least, was a stop at Glen Primary to surprise second grader Austin during an assembly. When the curtains were pulled back, there he was! Austin couldn’t stop smiling.

“I missed him. I was sad when he left,” Austin said.

Over the last 14 months, he’s only been home a few weeks this past summer. This was his second deployment, but his first with children. He deployed about 10 years ago to Afghanistan.

Now, the family is back together. Thomas says he’s home for good.