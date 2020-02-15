‘I love you so much’: Vanessa Bryant writes emotional post about Kobe Bryant on Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WJW) -- Vanessa Bryant continues to mourn the loss of her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

They were among nine people tragically killed in a helicopter crash in California.

On Valentine's Day, Vanessa wrote an emotional post on Instagram about Kobe. It included a video showing a picture of the pair along with lyrics to a Lauryn Hill song.

"To my forever Valentine, I love you so much. Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo," she said in the caption.

Vanessa has shared other touching tributes about Kobe and Gianna since their deaths.

"God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over," she said in another post.

Read more on the helicopter crash here.