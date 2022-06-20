I love you infinitely, dad. Lara Saget

(WJW) – Lara Saget marked her first Father’s Day without her dad. Bob Saget died suddenly in January from head trauma in a suspected fall in his hotel room in Florida.

His daughter, who is 32, has shared private photos with the late actor and comedian on her Instagram page.

Lara posted a tribute on Father’s Day.

“My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend,” she wrote. “My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world.”

“He chose love, always,” she continued.

“I love you infinitely, dad.”

Bob Saget was 65 when he died. He had three daughters.