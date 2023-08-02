(WJW) – Actor Jamie Foxx posted a heartfelt message to his sister on Instagram for her birthday, his second post since his health emergency that happened on April 11 on set in Atlanta.

Foxx, 55, posted multiple photos of his sister, Deidra Dixon, on Tuesday in honor of her birthday, starting with a photo that shows Foxx hugging Dixon.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful sister @frequency11 ‘D’… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you, I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life. I love you forever and ever, happy birthday sis,” Foxx said in the caption of the Instagram post.

On July 22, Foxx posted a video to Instagram, thanking his sister and daughter for saving his life.

“I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” said in the video. “To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life. Thanks to them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video.”

Foxx is seen getting emotional in the Instagram video saying, “They protected me and that’s what I hope that everyone could have and moments like these. I just wanted to say that I love everybody and love all of the love that I got.”