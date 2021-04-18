LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on what would’ve been their 20th wedding anniversary.
On Sunday, Vanessa shared a photo from their wedding on her Instagram account with a caption reading, “Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years.”
She also shared a video highlighting moments of their relationship. She captions the video “I love you for now, forever and for always Kobe Bryant.”
Here are some photos of the couple:
Vanessa and Kobe got married on April 18, 2001. The couple had four daughters — Natalia, Bianka, Capri, and Gianna.
Kobe and Gianna, as well as seven others, passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020. The crash was deemed an accident.
Since their death, several federal lawmakers have sponsored the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act to mandate safety warning devices on all helicopters carrying six or more passengers.