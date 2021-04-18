LAS VEGAS – SEPTEMBER 15: Basketball player Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa at the official after party for the 2004 World Music Awards, September 15, 2005 at Body English in the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show was being broadcast live from Las Vegas on September 15 for the first time after being held in Monte Carlo for 15 years. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on what would’ve been their 20th wedding anniversary.

On Sunday, Vanessa shared a photo from their wedding on her Instagram account with a caption reading, “Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years.”

She also shared a video highlighting moments of their relationship. She captions the video “I love you for now, forever and for always Kobe Bryant.”

Here are some photos of the couple:

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Kobe Bryant (L) and Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 07: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers is greeted by his wife, Vanessa, and daughters Natalia and Gianna, after receiving the MVP trophy before the start of Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz during the 2008 NBA Playoffs on May 7, 2008 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)*** Local Caption *** Kobe Bryant;Vanessa Bryant;Natalia Bryant;Gianna Bryant

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Kobe Bryant (R) and Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CA – JUNE 22: In this handout image provided by Disney, Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant (R), wife Vanessa Bryant (L) and daughters Natalia (2nd from R) and Gianna (3rd from R) celebrate the Lakers’ NBA championship with Goofy at Disneyland on June 22, 2010 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney via Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Kobe Bryant (R) and Vanessa Laine Bryant attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Vanessa and Kobe got married on April 18, 2001. The couple had four daughters — Natalia, Bianka, Capri, and Gianna.

Kobe and Gianna, as well as seven others, passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020. The crash was deemed an accident.

Since their death, several federal lawmakers have sponsored the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act to mandate safety warning devices on all helicopters carrying six or more passengers.