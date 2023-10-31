(WJW) – Olympic gymnastics icon Mary Lou Retton has expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of love and support she received during her battle with pneumonia.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the 55-year-old Retton shared her gratitude for the support she received from people around the world.

“I am overwhelmed with the love and support from the world as I fight. I am forever grateful to you all!” she wrote. “I’m with family continuing to slowly recover and staying very positive as I know this recovery is a long and slow process.”

Last week, Retton’s family announced that she had been discharged from the hospital after her fight against a rare form of pneumonia, which had left her unable to breathe independently and in a critical condition.

After spending weeks in the hospital, she is now recuperating in the comfort of her own home.

Retton added, “I’m beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make this statement.”

Retton continued, stating, “When the time is right, I will be sharing more information about my health issues and hope I can help others who may face the same battle as me. I love you all.”