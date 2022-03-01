‘I lost everything’: Man who ended up homeless uses his past to empower others

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — A Northeast Ohio man is using his past to help others.

In 2014, a divorce left David Rivera on the streets, hundreds of miles from his Cleveland hometown.

“Me being homeless was probably the worst experience of my life. I lost my wife, I lost my kids, my house…I lost everything but my car.” Rivera said he would go into fast food restaurant bathrooms to freshen up.

Now, he’s back on his feet and behind the wheel of The Hood Squad 216.

” This is where you grab your towels…your essentials…dental supplies…baby powder.” Rivera’s non-profit operates a mobile shower bus. It’s stocked with donations and pulls up to inner city Cleveland, Elyria and, often, homeless camps.

Watch more of Rivera’s inspirational story in the video, above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral