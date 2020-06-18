‘I like to give back’: Local girl hosting food drive for her 11th birthday, donations welcome

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — Emily Smith of Chardon will turn 11 on Saturday and after being cooped up in the house during the coronavirus quarantine, she wanted to do something special for her birthday.

Her grandmother, Sandy O’Dell, had an idea.

“Relatives and friends of the family have for years on Facebook put out donate to a charity instead of buying me a birthday gift,” said O’Dell.

Her granddaughter loved the idea.

“I was like ‘sure, that sounds pretty fun’ because I like to give back to people,” said Emily.

Emily‘s grandmother proposed a drive-through food drive at her home just outside Chardon, inviting donors to drop off nonperishable food items. After wishing Emily a happy birthday, participants will be rewarded with a cupcake.

Emily says her goal is to make life a little better for families that are struggling.

“I’m kind of the emotional type so I’m very sad about people that really don’t have that much. I don’t have the problems that they do, so I want to help others,” she said.

The donated food will be distributed to needy families through the food pantry at the Pilgrim Christian Church in Chardon. The pantry is part of the Geauga Hunger Task Force, a volunteer driven organization, which has a stated mission of making sure that no residents of the county go hungry.

The fact that Emily Smith was thinking of others on her birthday does not surprise her parents.

“She is a very kind kid, she always has been, she’s the kid, who when she was three years old would try and catch everybody when they were coming down the slide. She loves to give back and she loves to do things that are outside of the norm, so I think she’s going to probably enjoy this birthday more than any other,” said her mother, Meghan Smith.

Emily says she is looking forward to finding out how many families will be helped by her birthday food drive.

“I hope to give them smiles, so that they can feel a little better about the situation that we’re in right now,” she said.

Emily’s food drive will be on Saturday, June 20 from 12 to 4 p.m. at 11611 Cherry Hollow Drive in Chardon.