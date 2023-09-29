***Video above: Actors, actresses from Ohio***

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) – Country star Toby Keith says he has leaned on his faith through his stomach cancer battle since he was diagnosed back in the fall of 2021.

Keith spoke with reporters Thursday before the first People’s Choice Country Awards in Nashville, where he told Fox News that he’s doing “all right.”

“I lean on my faith and I just pray and lean into it,” Keith told Fox News. “It was my rock.”

He went on to tell E! News that the journey has been “a roller coaster.”

“You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down… It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero, but I feel good today,” he said.

The 62-year-old country singer went on to win the Country Icon Award during the ceremony.

He announced his cancer diagnosis on social media in June last year, saying at the time that he had already spent six months undergoing chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

Keith made his first return to stage in Oklahoma over the Fourth of July weekend. According to the Associated Press, he told The Oklahoman in June that his tumor had shrunk by a third and blood test results were looking good.