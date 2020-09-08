‘I just want him home’: Mother of missing Toledo boy issues plea for toddler’s return

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) – 3-year-old Braylen Noble hasn’t been seen since Friday.

He was reported missing around noon that day.

His mom said he may have fallen from the third-floor apartment’s window because the screen was pushed out.

Braylen is nonverbal and has autism. He was last seen wearing a red and white Mickey Mouse shirt.

Braylen Noble, Courtesy of Cleveland Division of the FBI

“If you want to just drop him off somewhere, please drop him off to the police station, you can drop him off here. Call my phone,” Dajnae Cox said, according to NBC 24.

“I know he’s crying, I know you can’t get him to stop crying. He’s being picky, he’s not eating and even if he’s scared I won’t be mad. Please just drop him off to me. I just want him home. That’s it.”

Cox and other members of Braylen’s family joined searchers Monday, handing out flyers with his picture.

Volunteers will continue their search Tuesday morning.

Police say the family is being cooperative.

According to NBC 24, the family says Braylen will respond to the nickname “Fats” or “Come here.”

The Cleveland Division of the FBI announced a $5,000 reward over the weekend for Braylen’s safe return.