‘I just saw a UFO’: Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he had a strange encounter

AUSTIN, Texas (WJW) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he had a close encounter with the unknown.

He and his wife are in Texas, in the Austin area, according to his Twitter page.

He says they saw a UFO over Lake Travis.

“Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner…we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it…Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?”

Unfortunately, none of his Twitter followers appeared to have any serious answers.

While this would have happened in Texas the evening of March 3, people in Las Vegas reported some mysterious lights in the sky on March 1 and March 2.