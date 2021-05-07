‘I hope the role that I played was to keep people safe’: Meet the local doctor who ‘mothered’ us during COVID

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – As you think about how to make Mother’s Day special for your mom, FOX 8 wanted to honor a woman who has taken on a motherly role to all of us.

Amy Edwards has been a calming, compassionate guide through the turmoil of one of the biggest events of our lives, the pandemic.

She’s the infectious disease expert FOX 8 called upon from day one, back on March 13, 2020, to help us understand what COVID-19 is and how to live with it.

When asked to do interviews, Dr. Edwards thought, “I’m not trained to be on TV, but I could answer questions on TV once or twice.”

The NBA had just suspended its season, schools announced they were closing, and we all started working from home, or not at all.

We needed to talk to someone who could clearly and calmly explain what was happening. But we weren’t the only ones.

“It’s busy. I can sometimes, if I’m very lucky only get one a day or one request every other day. But most of the time I’m doing several news appearances a day.”

Dr. Edwards fielded calls from across the country and around the world.

“I do interviews for foreign countries, India, Australia I think once… Rolling Stone Magazine. My husband was really impressed,” she laughs.



Aside from the role she played for us, Dr. Edwards has her own household to care for.

She invited us into her home on a recent day to see how a typically, hectic day begins.

Workout, shower, wake the kids, get breakfast.

“This is the meal we always try to eat together. Every breakfast.”

Because often she misses every other part of the day.

“There were days when I would leave before my kids got up and get home after they were already in bed. I mean that wasn’t uncommon to happen in those early days.”

Edwards’s day job is the Associate Medical Director of Pediatric Infection Control at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital and Assistant Professor at CWRU School of Medicine.

She explains, “One of my jobs is to stop the spread of infection in the hospital. So even though COVID is rare in kids, kids with COVID did get admitted to the hospital. And I had to keep all my nurses safe. I had to keep them from getting COVID from my kids. I had to keep the other doctors safe.”

This mother of two-year-old Winston and 4-year-old Mirabelle readily admits she couldn’t do it alone.

Her husband, Aaron, who is an engineer, was juggling work and children right along with her.

“It’s been chaotic. That’s an understatement,” he laughs.

They also relied heavily on their mothers.

“Both are retired so they would literally quarantine for two weeks and then come move into our house, live with us for a month, then my mom would move out and my mother-in-law would move in.”

“If it weren’t for my moms, it just wouldn’t have worked.”

Speaking of moving, Amy and Aaron did that too in the middle of the pandemic.

It’s been a long stressful year for all of us but getting a glimpse into Dr. Amy’s life puts a lot in perspective.

Her mothering care and concern helped a lot of people through this past year.

“I hope the role that I played was to keep people safe but also to keep them from being fearful…I hope that there’s somebody alive because they listened to what I said.”