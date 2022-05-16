PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — If a macaroni and cheese stuffed taco sounds delicious to you, then you are just days away from the opportunity to try one.

I Heart Mac & Cheese will soon make a new home in Parma.

On May 25 at 11 a.m., the restaurant with a fast-casual concept offering made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, will open its doors at 7725 West Ridgewood Drive.

The menu has a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, plant-based protein and dairy-free alternatives.

Come ready to try new combinations like Baked Chicken Parmesan, Baked Meatball Parmesan, The Cuban, Pepperoni Pizza and Lobster & White Truffle Mac and, yes, mac and cheese stuffed tacos.

Courtesy of I Heart Mac & Cheese

Courtesy of I Heart Mac & Cheese

A formal ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. led by the Parma Chamber of Commerce will kick off the celebration where they’ll be giving away free mac and cheese for one year to their first ten guests who visit. Limit to one bowl per week for every winner and up to a $10 value for each bowl.

Details are coming soon about the location’s themed weekly programming, including “Kids Eat Free” Monday nights.