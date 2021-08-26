‘I heard the sound of the bomb’: Cleveland man was on phone with family during Kabul airport attack

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mujeeb Wafa of Cleveland was on the phone with his family in Afghanistan when explosions rocked the Kabul airport.

“I heard the sound of the bomb that was blasted. For a few minutes, we were not able to talk to them. Later on, I found out they were OK,” said Wafa.

Wafa moved to Northeast Ohio eleven years ago and still has many family members and friends in Afghanistan.

That is the case for most, if not all of the local Afghan community who was devastated after Thursday’s deadly attacks.

“They have a very high level of anxiety, unfortunately. Extremely sad and hopeless,” said Wafa.

Wafa has been instrumental in helping the 60 Afghan refugees who arrived in Cleveland Friday get acclimated to the city.

Those refugees are desperate for Americans to help their families overseas, even as the bombings make that less likely.

“Most of them that are here are still concerned for the other family members they left behind in Afghanistan, but we are happy for them. They are survivors and they are here in Cleveland,” said Wafa.

There is no word on when, or if, more refugees are expected to arrive in Cleveland.