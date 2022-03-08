‘I heard some screaming’: Neighbor helps young girl escape house fire that killed 2 small children

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A one-month-old baby girl and one-year-old boy both died in a Cleveland house fire that started around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

“I was sitting in the house and me and my sister were just smelling something. All we saw was a whole bunch of people outside and a big cloud of smoke,” said neighbor Jasmine Steele.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, even helped one of the young victims escape.

“I heard some screaming, and when I looked out the window, saw a lot of smoke so I went out there and saw the little girl saying that there was more kids in the house so I grabbed my ladder out the garage and got her off the front porch,” he said.

It took firefighters from Cleveland, neighboring Garfield Heights and Valley View about 30 minutes to put out the flames. The fire started on the second floor of the single-family home on Jeffries Avenue.

The fire chief confirmed that three children, ages 14 and under, were able to escape to a neighbor’s home.

But the one-month-old and one-year-old were trapped.

“Truck 11 responded along with Garfield Fire to do an aggressive interior attack to try and find the children in this house at the time they found the two deceased,” said Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo.

“Me and the officer tried to go through the back door, kick the back door in. At one point, we got to the back steps. It was too much smoke and fire,” the neighbor said.

The three children able to escape were transported to Marymount Hospital. Their conditions are still unknown.

Fire investigators saying another child who lived here was at school at the time and that the children’s mother may not have been home when the fire started. They say she arrived on scene moments after first responders.

“One of the kids was in school, and the mother eventually showed up on scene,” Calvillo said.

Now, the neighborhood is in shock. It is believed the family lived there for seven years with the children often seen playing outside.

“As a parent, you should take care of your child, not leave them by themselves knowing they can’t fend for themselves,” Steele added.

“Hug your loved ones, hug your children, work on your escape plans as far as getting out of a structure fire, God forbid if that does happen,” Calvillo said.

The fire chief said there were smoke detectors inside the home, but they did not hear the alarms sounding.

Investigators said this is yet another tragic reminder to change the batteries in the smoke detectors during daylight savings this weekend.