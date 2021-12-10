‘I have a gun’: Man robs Parma bank

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for the public’s help after a bank in Parma was robbed Friday afternoon.

It happened at the Fifth Third Bank on Ridge Road at about 12:15 p.m.

The suspect walked in and wrote the following note on a deposit slip: “This is a robbery. I have a gun.” The FBI said he handed the demand note and an empty bag to a teller, and got away with cash.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI)

He was last seen running eastbound on Regency Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Parma Police Department. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.