CLEVELAND (WJW) – Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel, famous for his whirlwind career that went from Heisman highs to jobless lows, is the subject of a new documentary.

The Netflix documentary ‘Untold: Johnny Football,’ was released Friday on the streaming service.

Manziel said he hasn’t seen it and plans to watch it like everyone else, comfortably on his couch at his home outside Dallas, he told Sports Illustrated.

The documentary tells the story of Manziel’s rise to stardom as a college football player and the subsequent challenges he faced amidst fame, newfound wealth, and its temptations.

Manziel achieved remarkable success during his time at Texas A&M.

ARLINGTON, TX – JANUARY 04: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Texas A&M Aggies runs the ball against the Oklahoma Sooners during the Cotton Bowl at Cowboys Stadium on January 4, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX – JANUARY 04: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates a touchdown with Ben Malena #1 against the Oklahoma Sooners during the Cotton Bowl at Cowboys Stadium on January 4, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 08: Quarterback Johnny Manziel of the Texas A&M University Aggies speaks after being named the 78th Heisman Memorial Trophy Award winner at a press conference at the Marriott Marquis on December 8, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

“In 2012, Johnny Manziel is a star quarterback at Texas A&M; the money rolls in, the scrutiny grows, and the scandals pile up; losing his way, Manziel fumbles his shot at NFL success but goes on to find inner peace and happiness,” the documentary synopsis says.

Cleveland, as Browns fans well remember, was not a remarkable time for Johnny Manziel.

Manziel was drafted by the Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft as the 22nd overall pick.

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Johnny Manziel #2 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field during the end of the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Johnny Manziel #2 of the Cleveland Browns on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WA – DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Johnny Manziel #2 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 20, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

In addition to lackluster numbers, he was charged, benched, and arrested before Cleveland cut him in March of 2016.

He didn’t get signed by any NFL team after that and went to the Canadian Football League in 2018.

Manziel says he wants to put a definitive end to the Johnny Football saga.

“I’m kind of tired of the questions of walking down the street, being asked about it. ‘Are you still playing football? Are you still doing this? Are you still doing that?’ I wanted to tell an amazing story about my time in college and the NFL and kind of what my life was. And just kind of put it behind me,” he told Sports Illustrated.

What he wants people to know about him?

“I don’t look back very much. I got to live a dream. That dream didn’t last as long as I would have liked it to and didn’t have as much success at the next level. You know, at the end of the day, if you would have told me as a 12-year-old kid, ‘Hey, this is the way your life’s going to go. And here’s the script’, I would have said, “This is everything I could have ever dreamed and everything I could have ever wanted.” I maybe just wish it would have lasted a little longer,” he told Sports Illustrated.

