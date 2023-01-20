CLEVELAND (WJW) – After the Cleveland Browns‘ 2022 season came to a disappointing end, all eyes are now on the off-season.

Coach Kevin Stefanski made an appearance Friday morning on The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima, which airs on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan (Cleveland), to reflect on the season.

“Ultimately we just didn’t take advantage of some opportunities,” Stefanski said during the interview. “The frustrating part is some games and plays that were there that you didn’t make, and when you look back and look at that jumbled group of teams that went from seven to 10 wins, the separation among those teams was so small.”

Stefanski spoke about the team not stopping the run as they had hoped.

“That was hard for us, it was a struggle. We tried different things, but ultimately we didn’t stop the run the way we wanted,” he said.

In one of the biggest changes heading into the off-season, the Browns hired Jim Schwartz as the team’s new defensive coordinator. He was introduced during a press conference on Wednesday.

“To bring some really strong candidates in and then zero in on Jim, who I think is outstanding,” Stefanski said. “It didn’t have to happen in a week, but I think there was an advantage to getting this done.”

Looking ahead, the Browns coach discussed team’s future with quarterback Deshaun Watson, who missed much of the regular season following his 11-game suspension.

“I get to see him everyday in practice, I get to see him play. I’m very, very optimistic about Deshaun and how he is going to perform,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski did point out that they will need to make adjustments to better match Watson’s skill set.

“Deshaun’s style, he’s going to take more sacks because he’s going to buy more time, so there is an adjustment for your offensive tackles,” Stefanski said. “With Jacoby to Deshaun, that was totally different. With Deshaun as the full-time guy, spring, summer, I do think that we as a unit around him will get more comfortable.”

The Browns ended the season with a 7-10 record after falling short to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 8.

“Our fans, I love their passion,” Stefanski said. “They want a winner badly. So do we, so do I, so I get the frustrations when we don’t win. That’s football.”