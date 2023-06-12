CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 News anchor Natalie Herbick returned to the broadcast on Monday, thanking supporters who reached out and sent her cards while she was away and undergoing surgery following her breast cancer diagnosis.

“It feels so good to be back in this seat and with all of you again,” she said. “It has been a whirlwind. I thank you all again — to everybody — for reaching out, for the cards the second time around. It means the world to me.”

Herbick was diagnosed in January with early-stage breast cancer and recently underwent breast reconstructive surgery — her second and last major surgery, she said Monday.

“I feel great,” she said Monday, though adding her doctor wants her to “take it easy.”

“I’m so happy to be back with my FOX 8 family and with you at home,” Herbick said. “The hardest part for me is in the rear view mirror. Now my mission is to spread awareness on screenings and early detection.”

Herbick said she will explain more about those plans on social media later this week.