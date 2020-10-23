‘I feel fantastic’: Arnold Schwarzenegger explores downtown after undergoing heart surgery at Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Arnold Schwarzenegger is exploring Northeast Ohio after undergoing surgery at the Cleveland Clinic.
Schwarzenegger says he feels “fantastic” after having an aortic valve replacement surgery at the hospital.
“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” he wrote on Twitter.
Since his surgery, Schwarzenegger has been walking through the streets of downtown Cleveland, enjoying the city’s sights and art.
“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” he continued.
Schwarzenegger is grateful for the hard work of his medical team and wants to thank all the doctors and nurses who cared for him.
