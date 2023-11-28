(WJW) – Linda Evangelista says “till death do us part” is just too long.

The supermodel had a candid interview with the UK Sunday Times about her life at 58.

“I don’t want to hear somebody breathing,” Evangelista told the outlet.

She said she was “not interested” in dating.

Canadian model Linda Evangelista arrives for the Kering Foundation’s second annual Caring for Women Dinner at The Pool in New York City on September 12, 2023. Salma Hayek Pinault, Francois-Henri Pinault, Zoe Kravitz, Cindy Sherman, Christy Turlington Burns, Olivia Wilde, Oprah Winfrey and Malala Yousafza will co-chair The Kering Foundation’s second annual Caring for Women Dinner. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

The supermodel was one of the most famous women in the world in the late 1980s and 1990s.

Evangelista was married to Gérald Marie from 1987 to 1993.

She also shares a child with François-Henri Pinault.

“I don’t want to sleep with anybody anymore,” she said in the interview.

Evangelista settled with CoolSculpting’s parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., in July 2022, according to FOX News.

Evangelista says she was “brutally disfigured” and unable to work.