(WJW) – Linda Evangelista says “till death do us part” is just too long.
The supermodel had a candid interview with the UK Sunday Times about her life at 58.
“I don’t want to hear somebody breathing,” Evangelista told the outlet.
She said she was “not interested” in dating.
The supermodel was one of the most famous women in the world in the late 1980s and 1990s.
Evangelista was married to Gérald Marie from 1987 to 1993.
She also shares a child with François-Henri Pinault.
“I don’t want to sleep with anybody anymore,” she said in the interview.
Evangelista settled with CoolSculpting’s parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., in July 2022, according to FOX News.
Evangelista says she was “brutally disfigured” and unable to work.