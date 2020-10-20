‘I don’t want to be 20 Cent’: Rapper 50 Cent endorses Trump for president

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) — Rapper 50 Cent has endorsed Donald Trump for president.

On Monday, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, took to social media to say “Vote for Trump.”

He posted a screenshot of a recent financial report on Joe Biden’s alleged tax plan for some states. Under Biden’s plan, the rapper, who lives in New York City, could be hit with a 62% tax rate increase, along with other high earners, experts said.

On Tuesday, he continued his criticism of the tax plan saying, “Yeah, I don’t want to be 20 Cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea. I don’t like it!”

👀Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. 😟i don’t like it ! #abcforlife nov 18 #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/y9TsSs0o6Q — 50cent (@50cent) October 20, 2020

50 Cent’s announcement was met with both praise and criticism. Conservative Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren commented on his post, “Welcome to the Trump Train! Amen!!!!”

Shortly after his initial post on Monday, 50 Cent tweeted again with the caption, “I just remembered I’m bankrupt, so I’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL.”

I just remembered i’m bankrupt, so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/I9eABs6CnY — 50cent (@50cent) October 19, 2020

The endorsement comes just days after fellow rapper Ice Cube sparked backlash over his collaboration with Trump on his “Platinum Plan,” which includes initiatives such as “neighborhoods with highest policing standards” and replacing “failing schools.”

In an interview with CNN, Ice Cube said he was contacted by both Trump and Biden’s campaigns.

“Both campaigns wanted to talk to me about the Contract with Black America. One campaign said, ‘We love what you have, but let’s really dig into after the election,'” Ice Cube said. “And one campaign said, ‘We love what you have, do you mind talking to us about it?’ And that’s what I did, so I didn’t run to nobody.”

Ice Cube said he is willing to work with both teams and with whoever will work with him.

Additionally, an altered photo of Ice Cube and 50 Cent in hats that appear to show support for Trump was circulated widely on social media Tuesday, fueled in part by a tweet by Eric Trump.

The Trump administration photoshopped a picture of 50 Cent and Ice Cube wearing Trump hats



Here is the original and the fake pic.twitter.com/0YOmdjUdBq — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 20, 2020

“Two great, courageous Americans,” Trump’s son tweeted. He removed the tweet with a photo of the two rappers in hats saying “Trump 2020” after being called out by Ice Cube on Twitter.

In the original photo, both entertainers were wearing baseball caps with sports logos. Ice Cube’s hat says “Big3,” a reference to a 3-on-3 basketball league he co-founded, and 50 Cent wears one with the New York Yankees logo. Ice Cube shared the original photo on his Twitter account on July 6 to send a birthday message to 50 Cent.

The manipulated image was shared thousands of times on Twitter and Facebook since it began gaining attention on Monday.

