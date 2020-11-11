‘I don’t think he’s breathing’: Richmond Heights police officer helps deliver baby on the side of the road

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Richmond Heights police officer Jonathan Ross was cool under pressure while he helped deliver a baby on the side of the road Wednesday morning.

The dad flagged Officer Ross down on Richmond Rd., telling him that mom was ready to deliver.

You can see Officer Ross help the couple from the dash camera video in his patrol car.

The officer is leaning into the vehicle and you can hear it all as it happens.

The baby isn’t crying at first.

Officer Ross talks to the mom calmly as he directs her to keep pushing.

“Is the baby breathing?”

“Push him out ‘cause I don’t think he’s breathing,” Ross says on the video.

“We need to try and push him all the way out so we can start CPR on him if he’s not breathing.”

After a few minutes you hear the baby start to cry.

“That’s what we wanna hear! He’s crying now!” Ross says.

“He’s got a lot of hair!” the mom says, sounding relieved.

No word on what they’ll name their baby boy.

Richmond Heights Fire Department paramedics assisted at the scene as well.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8