CLEVELAND (WJW) — A first-of-its-kind cafe and bar is now open in Cleveland.

What makes it so unique? There’s no alcohol on the menu.

“One thing I like to point out to people is, alcohol is the one drug you have to explain why you don’t want to take it,” said Molly Cheraso, owner of Verbena Free Spirited Shoppe.

Cheraso hasn’t drunk alcohol since early 2022.

Her husband played a role in that decision.

Cheraso told Fox 8 News, while training for the Cleveland Marathon, her husband stopped drinking and never looked back. After months of the couple buying and experimenting with alcohol alternatives, she quit herself.

“For me, it was really just about feeling good. I’m not against alcohol. I don’t consider myself sober, but I just say that I don’t drink,” said Cheraso.

Before starting a business, Cheraso traveled to other states to research the industry. After hosting pop-up bars around the city, Cheraso felt she found an untapped market.

“What I have consistently seen is that the younger generation is, they’re re-examining their relationship with alcohol a lot earlier in their life than I did personally,” said Cheraso.

“I just turned 40. There’s a lot of people with young kids in my age demographic, where you get a bad hangover, it’s really hard to parent,” she said.

Drinking less alcohol is not solely a Northeast Ohio trend.

According to a 2020 University of Michigan study, the share of college-age adults abstaining from alcohol has grown from 20 to 28 percent over the last two decades.

A 2021 Gallup poll found 60 percent of U.S. adults drink spirits, wine or beer, compared to 65 percent in 2019.

Cheraso says Northeast Ohioans just needed a taste test.

“I would see their demeanor change. As soon as they taste the product, they would kind of be like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ll try this,’ and then they’d take a sip and be surprised by how good it is,” said Cheraso.

Verbena serves eight free-spirited cocktails, in addition to its house pours. All are under .5 percent alcohol by volume, which Cheraso said is the equivalent of a ripe banana.

A number of the drinks are made with functional spirits, like Verbena’s “Lavender Haze” (yes, that’s a Taylor Swift reference).

“It’s the butterfly pea tea and lemonade, and then one of our functional spirits called The Livener which has sort of a spicy watermelon flavor to it,” said Cheraso.

“And so when you drink it, you’ll kind of feel a little bit of a kick, a little bit of heat on the back of your throat just as kind of, mimic that same burn you might get from alcohol,” she said.

These functional spirits are meant to give you a different effect using adaptogens, roots or even mushrooms. Some calm you while some make you upbeat. Other drinks are made with rum, whiskey and tequila alternatives.

“My experience has been when I have gone out with friends, I still feel buzzed when I’m in a social environment. I think it’s just because I’m giving myself the permission to have fun and be social and be with my friends,” said Cheraso.

The social aspect is important, as Cheraso intends to make Verbena a gathering space for events, including a book club and poetry readings.

So, no matter your reason for abstaining, you still have a spot to hang out after work, toast to a new job, or kick off your date night.

“At the end of the day, what we’re trying to do is include everybody. Everybody wants to be included in the celebration. And by having these products available, you can feel like you’re part of the celebration. You’re included, and just no alcohol is involved,” said Cheraso.

Verbena Free Spirited Shoppe is located inside of what used to be Cleveland Tea Revival in Hingetown.

Verbena serves select Cleveland Tea Revival items throughout the day and also has alcohol alternatives available for purchase.