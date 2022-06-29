(WJW) – Former child star Danny Bonaduce says he is still searching for answers about his mystery illness.

The Partridge Family actor announced in April he was taking time off from his radio show after a health scare.

“I couldn’t walk at all. I couldn’t balance, I couldn’t do anything like that,” Bonaduce told GMA. “I was afraid of my stairs, for God’s sake.”

Bonaduce says his wife took him to the hospital when she noticed his speech was impaired.

UNITED STATES – JULY 28: THE PARTRIDGE FAMILY – “Gallery” 1971 Brian Forster, Suzanne Crough, David Cassidy, Shirley Jones, Danny Bonaduce, Susan Dey (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

UNITED STATES – JULY 29: THE PARTRIDGE FAMILY – “Gallery” 1973 Danny Bonaduce (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

BATTLE OF THE NETWORK STARS – “Doctors vs. Famous TV Families” – The revival of “Battle of the Network Stars,” based on the ’70s and ’80s television pop-culture classic, will continue on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images. (Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images/Byron Cohen) DANNY BONADUCE

“’You’re not saying words, you’re not speaking English,'” Bonaduce recounted.

He’s returning to his radio show “a little fuzzy,” he says.

Bonaduce says doctors have ruled out a stroke. Otherwise, his illness remains a mystery.