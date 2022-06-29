(WJW) – Former child star Danny Bonaduce says he is still searching for answers about his mystery illness.
The Partridge Family actor announced in April he was taking time off from his radio show after a health scare.
“I couldn’t walk at all. I couldn’t balance, I couldn’t do anything like that,” Bonaduce told GMA. “I was afraid of my stairs, for God’s sake.”
Bonaduce says his wife took him to the hospital when she noticed his speech was impaired.
“’You’re not saying words, you’re not speaking English,'” Bonaduce recounted.
He’s returning to his radio show “a little fuzzy,” he says.
Bonaduce says doctors have ruled out a stroke. Otherwise, his illness remains a mystery.