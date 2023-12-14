LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — It sounded too good to be true. A youth football program that had its transport van stolen recently received a call and an offer for a free replacement vehicle.

“I couldn’t believe it. Let’s put it this way, I felt flabbergasted, felt happy, had joy, but also had doubts too because who would do that?” said Ricky Smith, who runs the nonprofit, Lorain-based Steele City Youth Football program.

But Thursday around 4:30 p.m., the large, “like new” Ford passenger vehicle came rolling down the road in Lorain.

“Now I know reality’s done hit. This is real, so you know I’m happy,” said Smith.

The loss of their original van was devastating. They used it to transport players to games and mentoring programs when their parents were working or for those who don’t have personal transportation.

Smith says many kids were upset and even cried when they learned the van was stolen. The team began carpooling and hoped to raise money for a new van.

They also turned to FOX 8 and a story about their plight aired in October.

That’s how Bob and Christine Estes learned of the situation and immediately began devising a plan to help them by donating their bus.

“We just kind of had the same thought at the same time,” said Estes. “It’s not a bus we use often so we thought the kids would benefit more from it than we would, so it’s theirs. Let’s give it to them.”

The family runs Estes Hauling Services Inc. in Akron.

Their sons Shane and Cody and a driver Eddie got up early and detailed the vehicle so that it would look perfect for the delivery Thursday.

It has a new theft-proof catalytic converter to hopefully protect it for years to come.

About half a dozen players were there for its arrival and couldn’t wait to climb onboard and check it out. They even began cheering and chanting, “Who’s bus? Our bus!”

Every year, the nonprofit helps around 350 kids get a chance to play organized football for a small $50 fee. They also participate in other mentoring programs.

Smith said the program runs on a tight budget. For years, they have been able to make that work, but the van played a critical role in that plan.

Losing it was a tremendous loss which only increased the value of the donation both monetarily and emotionally.

“It’s a big Christmas present,” said Smith. “That’s why I wanted players and parents to see that there are people willing to give a lending hand.”

However, the Estes family says they are the ones who feel blessed.

They hope this act of kindness not only gets the team ready for their next football season, but for all future seasons in life.

“We wanted to show them that out of bad can come good,” said Estes. “So they know just don’t ever give up no matter what happens to you. Life can throw you bad curves sometimes. We hope the kids learn, don’t ever give up and always have faith.”