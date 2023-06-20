(WJW) – Whitney Cummings is having a baby!

The 40-year-old comedian announced on Instagram Tuesday that she is expecting her first child.

In the Instagram photos she posted she shows her baby bump while wearing a bikini by the pool and playing with her dog. The last photo featured on the post shows a sonogram image of her baby.

“In these pix I am with child,” Cummings said in the caption. “And there’s a baby in me too. Human pup coming December. All your dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple of times.”