‘I am taking your car, too’: Man arrested after allegedly stealing woman’s purse and vehicle, Lake County Sheriff says

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A Mentor man was arrested after authorities say he stole a woman’s purse and vehicle Saturday morning.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to Guhde Flooring in Painesville Township for reports of a vehicle theft just before 11 a.m.

The vehicle owner had reportedly been unloading her silver 2020 Honda Odyssey when a man, later identified as 36-year-old Beau Bortnick, of Mentor, approached her.

Officials say Bortnick grabbed the woman’s purse and told her “I am taking your car, too.” Next, he entered the vehicle and fled westbound on Mentor Avenue.

Mentor police quickly located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The sheriff’s office says Bortnick “rapidly accelerated” and was “actively fleeing from the officers.”

Police continued attempting traffic stops as the suspect proceeded towards Interstate 90 westbound. He entered the highway and proceeded at high speeds in a “blatant attempt to evade capture.”

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says Willoughby Hills Police were made aware of the incident and, as the vehicle was approaching, officers were waiting to assist. Officials attempted a tire deflation, however, Bortnick exited the interstate at State Route 91.

At the exit ramp, he reportedly “impacted another vehicle” and became disabled on the roadway.

Bortnick was then taken into custody.

Officials say he suffered minor injuries during the accident and was transported to Lake West Hospital. After being treated for his injuries, Bortnick was transported to the Lake County Jail.

He was booked on robbery, theft, and theft of motor vehicle charges. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office say additional charges will follow as the investigation continues.

No one else was injured during the incident.