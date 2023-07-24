**Related Video Above: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sends special message to Cleveland sports reporter fighting cancer in 2021.**

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continues to walk around being one of the biggest movie stars on the planet while also having a heart for helping others.

Sunday, the wrestler-turned-actor surprised one of his fans serving up a meal at Hotel Bel-Air.

Luna Perrone, a 12-year-old who recently learned her bone cancer has spread, and her family were told the star had organized the lunch but that he wouldn’t be able to attend. But plot twist, he ended up being their waiter.

“Her name is Luna, I have been following her. She is my biggest fan. I am her biggest fan. We have never met,” Johnson told his Instagram followers in a video, right before the big reveal.

Delivering her chicken fingers and fries in person, Perrone was clearly in shock, but did give the 51-year-old a big hug. In a post on her Instagram page, she described the interaction as being the “coolest thing ever.”

Perrone later reported Johnson had gifted her family a trip to Disneyland.

“I’m having an amazing time on vacation and hoping time goes super slow because once I get back to Florida, I have to go straight back to the hospital for my second round of chemotherapy,” Perrone wrote.