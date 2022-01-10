‘I am gutted’: Friends and co-stars react to death of Bob Saget

LOS ANGELES (AP/WJW) — Bob Saget, a comedian and actor best known for his role on the sitcom “Full House,” has died.

He was 65.

The Orange County, Florida, sheriff’s office says it was called Sunday about an “unresponsive man” and found Saget dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use. Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.”

Saget was also the longtime host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and the narrator of “How I Met Your Mother.”

Tributes from friends and fellow comics noted both his humor and kindness.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him,” wrote John Stamos, who co-starred with Saget on “Full House.” “I love you so much Bobby.”

“I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much,” said Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s daughter on “Full House.”

“I’ll never let go, brother. Love you,” Dave Coulier wrote on Twitter.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen released a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has,” said Mary-Kate and Ashley.

In a statement Sunday, Saget’s family members said they are “devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today…. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”