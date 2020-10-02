‘I am concerned’: Infectious Disease Specialist with UH talks about President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis and risks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Local health experts are providing insight into President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Dr. Amy Edwards is an Infectious Disease Specialist with UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

“I am hopeful, but I am concerned,” she said in an interview with FOX 8 Friday morning.

“People over 70 typically do have some symptoms,” she said.

President Trump is 74-years-old.

His age makes him “high risk” for coronavirus complications, as does his weight, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If he’s very very lucky maybe he’ll be asymptomatic the entire time. That’s very rare, especially for his age group,” Dr. Edwards said.

“I’m hopeful because he will be getting the best medical care around. He’ll be getting early medical care because of an early diagnosis.”

Dr. Edwards says she wishes more safety precautions had been taken at the debate to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“I had really hoped they would put a barrier between them like a plexiglass to make it that much safer, I really wish they had forced them to wear masks,” she said.

Due to the shouting during the debate, she says Democratic nominee Vice President Joe Biden is at risk too.

“The risk is very low, but I don’t think it’s zero with all the shouting going on.”

Dr. Edwards says it is an important reminder for all of us.

“Anybody can get this. Nobody is safe from it.”

The president’s positive test also means many people in the president’s circle will be in quarantine.

“They’ll go back 48 hours from his positive test and everybody that the president and the first lady have been in contact within the last 48 hours that was closer than six feet for longer than 15 minutes, they’ll need to go into quarantine,” said Dr. Edwards.