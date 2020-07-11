I-90W ramp closed at MLK due to flooding, ODOT says

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Friday night’s storms resulted in flooding that could impact your Saturday morning commute.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive entrance ramp to I-90 westbound is currently closed due to flooding.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and plan to take an alternative route.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The Martin Luther King Jr. Drive entrance ramp to I-90 westbound is closed due to flooding. Please avoid the area and check OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/niVyIg8aNT — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) July 11, 2020

Officials say to visit the OHGO website for the latest Northeast Ohio traffic conditions.

