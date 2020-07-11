1  of  3
A closer look: Mask mandate for Ohio counties with high risk of coronavirus
Coronavirus in Ohio timeline: Tracking COVID-19 and the state's response
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
I-90W ramp closed at MLK due to flooding, ODOT says

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Friday night’s storms resulted in flooding that could impact your Saturday morning commute.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive entrance ramp to I-90 westbound is currently closed due to flooding.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and plan to take an alternative route.

Officials say to visit the OHGO website for the latest Northeast Ohio traffic conditions.

