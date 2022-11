LORAIN COUNTY (WJW) — Interstate 90 west between State Route 254 and State Route 57 is closed due to an “incident,” according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Emergency personnel are on scene, and there is no estimated time as to when all lanes will be reopened.

I-90 traffic is being detoured to State Route 254 west to State Route 57 south back to Interstate 90.

Drivers are asked to drive with caution and avoid the area if possible.