ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A portion of Interstate 90 westbound was closed in Ashtabula County due to a crash Wednesday.

I-90 beyond State Route 7 in the area of Andover and Conneaut has since reopened, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle and a Ford F150 in Kingsville Township.

The crash happened inside a construction zone, according to the OSHP. One minor injury was reported.

No further details were made available.