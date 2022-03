LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — All lanes on I-90 West before McKinley Ave. are reopened after strong winds caused a crash.

According to Lakewood dispatch, the high wind caused a light fixture on the Alger Road Bridge to fall and wires were hanging.

There is no word on injuries or damage to cars.

The area has since been cleared. All lanes are open to traffic.

