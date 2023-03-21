CLEVELAND (WJW) — A crash has shut down part of I-90 west at Dead Man’s Curve, the Ohio Department of Transportation has confirmed, and SkyFOX is over the area where firefighters are on scene.

The incident took place just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and smoke can be seen billowing up from the spot where a semi truck was reportedly involved in a fire.

Watch the latest from the OHGO camera right here.

SKYFOX photo

OHGO camera

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Some already on the road are able to get through the curve with one lane open and others are being routed to Route 2. Meanwhile, Ramp SR-2 E to I-90 W is completely closed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.