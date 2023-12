CLEVELAND (WJW) — Emergency responders were on the scene of a crash on I-90 West near the East 55th exit Wednesday just after 5 p.m.

The crash had shut down all lanes for a time, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, causing delays during rush hour traffic. But the scene was entirely clear around 5:45 p.m.

It is not clear what led to the crash or if anyone is injured. Multiple vehicles were seen being towed from the area.

Stay with FOX 8 as more is learned.