CLEVELAND (WJW) — Authorities are on scene and working to clear a crash on I-90 westbound Saturday afternoon.

The crash took place just after 4 p.m., shutting down the stretch of highway near W 98th Street and West Boulavard, the Ohio Department of Transportation reported.

Drivers currently on the road are at a complete standstill and ODOT is claiming a 19-minute traffic delay. All are driver are asked to avoid the area at this time.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash. No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.