AVON, Ohio (WJW) — A portion of I-90 in Avon that was closed due to a traffic crash was reopened Monday morning.

A tanker truck hauling alcohol overturned Sunday.

The driver was taken to the hospital. He was last reported in stable condition.

A HAZMAT team was called to the scene because of a leak in the tanker.

Avon police expect to release new information on the incident later Monday.