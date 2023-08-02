CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — I-90 eastbound was closed at E. 55th St. early Wednesday after a motorcycle crashed on the highway.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. and did not involve any other vehicles, Cleveland police told FOX 8’s Patty Harken.

A 50-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle was taken to Metrohealth Medical Center in critical condition, Cleveland EMS said.

All eastbound traffic had to use the E. 55th St. exit. Traffic was able to get back on the highway at the same exit.

