CLEVELAND (WJW) – One man is dead after a crash on Interstate 90 East in Cleveland Wednesday evening, leading officers to shut down the highway.

Investigators say Cleveland Heights police were pursuing a suspect who stole an Amazon van. That suspect crashed into another vehicle on I-90 East, near the Fulton Road exit, Cleveland officials say.

The suspect ran on foot before being detained by police, investigators say. The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers, Cleveland officials say. It’s unclear at this time which vehicle the victim was in.

According to Cleveland fire officials, the eastbound lanes of I-90 are closed at the Fulton Road exit. The roadway will remain closed until further notice.

As seen on Ohio Department of Transportation cameras, drivers are being directed off the highway.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

FOX 8 reached out for more details on this developing story. Check back for updates.