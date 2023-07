EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A crash shut down multiple lanes on I-90/SR-2 East in Euclid, the Ohio Department of Transportation reported Wednesday afternoon.

Three lanes were blocked just beyond E. 222nd St. after the crash occurred just before 4 p.m. The incident appears to have involved multiple vehicles.

OHGO photo

Everyone else was advised to avoid the area.

It is not yet clear what led to the crash, FOX 8 will continue to update this story as more is learned.