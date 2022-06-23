EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The eastbound lanes of I-90 are closed in Euclid Thursday afternoon while crews remove a damaged overhead sign support.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, while inspecting after a crash, crews became concerned about the condition of the sign structure on I-90 East near 222nd Street.

“ODOT crews were checking guardrail that had been damaged in a crash. While on site, they noticed an overhead sign support had also been damaged in the crash. Out of an abundance of caution, crews decided to close the interstate and immediately remove the damaged support,” ODOT officials said in a statement.

ODOT says I-90 E is closed at 222nd Street while crews remove the sign support.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time.