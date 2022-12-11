BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) — What started as a two-vehicle crash on I-90 Eastbound near East 105th Street early Sunday morning, quickly turned into a much larger incident involving a hit police cruiser, a man being charged with an OVI and four people taken to the hospital.

Bratenahl police said they were called to the initial roll-over crash around 1:40 a.m. By the time they arrived, two other vehicles had crashed while trying to avoid the first crash.

Setting up cautionary road flares and parking their vehicles to alert oncoming traffic to the scene, police said they saw a vehicle speeding toward them.

One officer reportedly had to run out of the way as a vehicle crashed into a police cruiser causing another truck to roll-over. All said, there were seven vehicles involved in three crashes.

Cleveland EMS took four adults to University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center following the crashes, all for non life-threatening injuries, police said. The person driving the vehicle that hit the cruiser was taken into custody and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence.

No officers were hurt in the incident and I-90 was clear after about three hours.