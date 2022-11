WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Four cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 90 just past Clague Road Wednesday morning. That scene has since been cleared.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there was a 40-minute delay on I-90 East between mile markers 156 and 161.

According to Fox 8 Traffic reporter Patty Harken, four cars were involved in the crash.

Accident 90E past Clague has traffic slow from Crocker. This is what it looks like at Columbia. pic.twitter.com/gZz5wyYnMI — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 30, 2022

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.