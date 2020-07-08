I-90 closed in Euclid following crash

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police are closing a portion of I-90 westbound at E. 156th Wednesday.

Police tell FOX 8 they have responded to a crash.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m.

90WB at E. 156. Accident. Police say they are shutting down the 90W at E. 156 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) July 8, 2020

Police haven’t released any further information on this time or said how many vehicles are involved.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken has been talking to police and dispatch to get more information.

90 WB CLOSED at E. 156. pic.twitter.com/y3INcNkhdl — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) July 8, 2020

FOX 8 will update you as we learn more about the incident and how long the highway might be closed.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8