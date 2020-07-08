1  of  4
Breaking News
See the list before you go: These Cleveland-area attractions are requiring face masks
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

I-90 closed in Euclid following crash

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police are closing a portion of I-90 westbound at E. 156th Wednesday.

Police tell FOX 8 they have responded to a crash.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m.

Police haven’t released any further information on this time or said how many vehicles are involved.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken has been talking to police and dispatch to get more information.

FOX 8 will update you as we learn more about the incident and how long the highway might be closed.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral